UGC NET 2020 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the June/September Session on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in today

The Admit Card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the June/September Session on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in today i.e. September 24. The official notice stated that the Admit Card is meant for candidates who will be appearing for the exam on September 29, 30 and October 1 this year.

While the Admit Cards for candidates sitting for the exam on these dates can receive their Admit Cards today only, the ones appearing on other dates will also receive theirs soon. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards by logging in on the website of UGC and filling in their registration number and password.

The UGC-NET Exam 2020 is scheduled for September 24, 25, 29 and 30, October 1, 7, 9, 17, 21, 22, 23 and November 5. The exam will be held in two batches each day with the first lasting from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow the given steps to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2020:

Go to UGC’s web portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Select the hyperlink ‘UGC NET admit card 2020’ on the landing page. Type in the required details and submit. Your UGC NET Exam 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the Admit Card.

