UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET: NTA Announces New Exam Dates After Postponement; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced revised dates for several key examinations which also includes the UGC-NET June 2024, Joint CSIR UGC NET, and NCET (National Common Entrance Test) 2024. According to a notice that was issued on Friday, these exams are scheduled to take place on the following dates:

UGC NET June 2024: August 21 to September 4 Joint CSIR UGC NET: July 25 to July 27 NCET: July 10

These examinations are reported to be administered in a computer-based format, marking a shift for the UGC-NET June 2024 Cycle from its previous pen-and-paper mode to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Additionally, the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 is also set to proceed according to its schedule that was set for July 6, 2024.

For further information candidates can visit the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in.

For specific inquiries regarding the examinations, candidates can contact the NTA on the given number: 011-40759000

Candidates can also email at the respective addresses:

The rescheduling of these exams follows the cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 examination, which was originally conducted on June 18 in two shifts across various cities. The Ministry of Education announced the cancellation on June 19, citing the need, “To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be canceled.”

