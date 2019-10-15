UGC NET December 2019: NTA will close the UGC Net exams today, October 15, 2019. all those candidates those who had not applied yet can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and can apply for the same,

UGC NET December 2019: The online application process for UGC Net exams will be closed today. October 15 is the last date to register yourself for the UGC NET December examination. As per the latest updates, National Testing Agency has extended the dates for UGC NET exams from October 9, 2019, to October 15, 2019. Also, the last date for fee payment has also been revised, now the candidates can pay the fees using a debit/ credit card or through Net Banking, UPI or PAYTM services till October 16 (11:50 pm)

However the date for the correction window is the same, the candidates can correct their application forms from October 18, 2019, till October 25, 2019. All those candidates who are interested in the National Eligibility Test and have not applied yet can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2019 December examination will be held from December 2 to December 6 and the examination will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours in two shifts. Paper 1 which is the first shift, would take place from 9: 30 AM to 12: 30 Pm while Paper 2 which is the second shift, would take place from 2: 30 to 5: 30 PM. The admit card would be released on November 9, 2019. the admit card would include all the details regarding the time and examination center and other details of the candidates.

All those candidates who will qualify the UGC NET exams would be eligible for JR Fellowship or can work s an Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across India. For any query regarding the online application and fee payment, candidates can contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (0120-6895200). Also, they can access the Query Redressal System (QRS) available in the candidate’s login.

