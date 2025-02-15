UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date And How To Check Your Score

The results will determine the eligibility of candidates for various academic positions, including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor roles, as well as admission to PhD programs across Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to announce the results for the UGC NET December 2024 exam soon, following the successful completion of the exam from January 3 to January 27, 2025. The exam, conducted in online mode, tested candidates on 85 subjects and is a crucial step for those aiming to pursue careers in academia. The results will determine the eligibility of candidates for various academic positions, including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor roles, as well as admission to PhD programs across Indian universities and colleges.

Exam Overview and Key Dates

The UGC NET December 2024 examination was conducted by NTA to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of JRF and for Assistant Professor appointments. Candidates who appeared for the exam were required to go through multiple-choice questions in a computer-based test format. The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections against any discrepancies they found. The deadline to file objections was February 3, 2025, and a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 was charged for each contested answer.

After considering the objections, NTA will release the final answer key, upon which the results will be based. The results are expected to be released shortly, as per the latest updates from NTA. In previous years, results were typically announced within a month of the exam’s conclusion.

How to Check UGC NET December 2024 Results

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to access their scores by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the Result Link: Under the “Candidate Activity” section, click on the link for the UGC NET December 2024 result. Enter Login Credentials: You will be prompted to enter your login credentials, including your application number and password. View Your Scorecard: Once logged in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Make sure to check your result thoroughly. Download and Print: Download the scorecard and print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to avoid any last-minute issues when checking the results. The NTA will also notify candidates of the results via their official website once they are available.

Provisional Answer Key and Objections

The provisional answer key was made available to candidates on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given the opportunity to challenge any incorrect answers or discrepancies in the provisional key until February 3, 2025. After reviewing the objections raised by the candidates, subject experts will finalize the answer key, which will then be used to calculate the final results. It’s important to note that candidates will not be individually informed about the status of their objections; they must check the final answer key for updates.

The UGC NET exam plays a pivotal role for those aspiring to pursue a career in teaching and research. The exam not only determines eligibility for JRF, which provides financial assistance for research projects, but also qualifies candidates for Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Moreover, successful candidates can use their UGC NET qualification to apply for admission to PhD programs across the country.

As the UGC NET December 2024 results are expected soon, candidates are encouraged to keep a close watch on the official NTA website for any updates. The final results, once announced, will be based on the revised answer key after reviewing candidate objections. The UGC NET qualification opens doors to various prestigious academic roles and research opportunities, making it a crucial step in the careers of aspiring educators and researchers. Keep your credentials ready and check the official website regularly for the latest information.

