UGC NET December Exam 2019: Last date to apply for UGC NET is October 9, 2019. Candidates must visit the official website before the last date to fill the application form.

UGC NET December Exam 2019: All those candidates those who are willing to applying for UGC NET 2019 December examination must fill the application form, at the earliest. According to the recent notification released by the National Testing Agency, the last date to apply for the UGC National Eligibility Test is tomorrow, September 9, 2019. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in in order to fill the application forms.

UGC NET examination is held to fill the vacancies of Junior Research Fellowships of JRFs as well as for Assistant Professor Posts. Candidates must note that there is no age limit for Assistant Professor Examination but for the post of JRF, candidates those who exceed 30 years of age will not be eligible to apply. However, 5 years of relaxation has been given to the SC/ST/PwD as well as OBC-NCL candidates. Also, relaxation will be given to those candidates who have spent their time research.

UGC NET December Exam 2019: Steps to apply for NTA NET.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA, ntanet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, Fill Online Application Form.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they would be asked to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload the documents, (scanned image of photograph and signature)

Step 6: Pay the fees to complete the application form.

For Paper, I and Paper II, the duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes total. In Paper 1, 50 questions will be comprised of 100 marks, while Paper II will have 100 questions having 200 marks.

