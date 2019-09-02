UGC NET December Exam 2019: The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2019 December Exams registration is going to start from September 9, 2019.

UGC NET December Exam 2019: The registrations for the UGC NET 2019 will start on September 9, 2019. The date was confirmed in the official notification released by the agency. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency National Eligibility Test (NTA NET). The schedule for the examination was released by NTA last month. All the candidates will have to apply before the last date of application which October 9, 2019.

Important dates for UGC NET 2019:

First date of application: September 9, 2019

Last date of application: October 9, 2019

Date of availability of admit card: November 9, 2019

Date of examination: December 2, 2019, to December 6, 2019

Date of result declaration: December 31, 2019

Eligibility criteria for UGC NET 2019:

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have secured 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

Age limit:

JRF: The upper age limit for the post is 30 years.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit for the post of Assistant professor.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency National Eligibility Test (NTA NET), ntanet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Registrations 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill in the basic information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Fill the complete details in the application form and fill in the choices for examination centres.

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents and images.

Step 7: Make the payment.

Step 8: Take a print out of the fee submission confirmation page and keep a copy of it with you.

Application fee for UGC NET 2019 December exam:

Candidates belonging to General category will be required to pay Rs 800 as registration fee.

Candidates belonging to OBC category will be required to pay Rs 400 as registration fee.

Candidates belonging SC, ST, transgender and PwD category are required to pay Rs 200 as registration fee.

