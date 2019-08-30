UGC NET December Paper-I 2019: University Grants Commission, on behalf of National Testing Agency which is the conducting body of various competitive exams conducts UGC NET exam twice in a year, June and December. The UGC NET exams consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 questions are asked from Access and Teaching Research, while in Paper 2 is based on the subject selected by the candidate.
UGC NET December exam 2019: Exam Pattern
Paper 1
A total of 50 objective type questions (MCQs) are being asked in UGC NET Paper 1 and total the question is of 100 marks. Questions will be based on the subjects from Access and Teaching Research. Candidates are given 1 hour to complete the exam.
Paper 2
A total of 100 questions are being asked based on the subject selected by the candidate and the question paper consisted of 200 marks, GC NET exam is conducted for a total of 300 marks. Candidates are given 2 hours to complete the paper 2
UGC NET December exam 2019: Syllabus
- Teaching aptitude
- Research aptitude
- Reading comprehension
- Communication
- Logical reasoning
- Data interpolation
- Information and Communication Technology environment
- Education Policy, Higher Education System, Governance, Polity and Administration
UGC NET December exam 2019: Preparation Tips
- Make a study plan: Candidates must make a study time table for all the difficult sections of the question paper and set a plan for each day.
- Clarify the concepts: Candidates those who wish to appear in the exam are advised to understand the critical concepts and topics and review them too.
- Solve as many questions as possible: Use the previous year question paper and the simulated test to practice. It will help the candidates to improve speed and accuracy.