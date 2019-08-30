UGC NET December Paper-I 2019 application forms will be filled from September 9 to October 9 in the official website of NTA. The UGC NET exams consist of two papers. Given below is the exam pattern, syllabus of the papers. Candidates can even look for the preparation tips to prepare for the exams.

UGC NET December Paper-I 2019: University Grants Commission, on behalf of National Testing Agency which is the conducting body of various competitive exams conducts UGC NET exam twice in a year, June and December. The UGC NET exams consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 questions are asked from Access and Teaching Research, while in Paper 2 is based on the subject selected by the candidate.

UGC NET December exam 2019: Exam Pattern

Paper 1

A total of 50 objective type questions (MCQs) are being asked in UGC NET Paper 1 and total the question is of 100 marks. Questions will be based on the subjects from Access and Teaching Research. Candidates are given 1 hour to complete the exam.

Paper 2

A total of 100 questions are being asked based on the subject selected by the candidate and the question paper consisted of 200 marks, GC NET exam is conducted for a total of 300 marks. Candidates are given 2 hours to complete the paper 2

UGC NET December exam 2019: Syllabus

Teaching aptitude Research aptitude Reading comprehension Communication Logical reasoning Data interpolation Information and Communication Technology environment Education Policy, Higher Education System, Governance, Polity and Administration

UGC NET December exam 2019: Preparation Tips

Make a study plan: Candidates must make a study time table for all the difficult sections of the question paper and set a plan for each day.

Candidates must make a study time table for all the difficult sections of the question paper and set a plan for each day. Clarify the concepts: Candidates those who wish to appear in the exam are advised to understand the critical concepts and topics and review them too.

Candidates those who wish to appear in the exam are advised to understand the critical concepts and topics and review them too. Solve as many questions as possible: Use the previous year question paper and the simulated test to practice. It will help the candidates to improve speed and accuracy.



