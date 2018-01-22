On Monday, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for next UGC-NET 2018. The exam will be conducted for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor. The exam will be conducted on July 8, 2018. Application forms will be available from March 6, 2018, and the last date for applying is April 5, 2018. Aspirants can find the detailed notification from the CBSE’s Official website cbsenet.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for next UGC-NET 2018. This exam will be conducted for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor. CBSE has released a notification that dates July 8, 2018 (Sunday). This year CBSE has raised the age limit by two years for appearing in JRF exam, which is now 30 years. However, the age relaxation will be same as it was earlier. Aspirants can apply for the exam online through CBSE’s official website cbsenet.nic.in from March 6, 2018.

Applications will be open for a month and the last date of applying online is April 5, 2018, and the fees can be paid on or before April 6, 2018. Aspirants may find the details about the exam and see the detailed notification available on CBSE’s official website http://cbsenet.nic.in.

UGC NET Exam 2018 will Consist 2 papers-

Paper-I

This Exam will be of 100 marks consisting of 50 compulsory questions. The duration of the paper will be one hour.

Paper II

Exam 2 will again be of 100 marks consisting of 100 compulsory questions, the duration of which will be two hours, from 11 am to 1 pm on the same day.

UGC NET Exam 2018 Paper-I, may consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying two marks. It will be primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

UGC NET Exam 2018 Paper-II may consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying two marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.