With no examination centres located in the Kashmir valley, the candidates appearing for UGC NET Exam 2019 are facing a problem in commuting to other centres outside valley to appear for the exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA), the authority responsible for conducting NET exam has assigned the examination centre for NET aspirants from Kashmir, outside the valley. There has not been a single centre set up in the valley for conducting the exam. Hence, the candidates who are appearing for the exam are in despair as they will have to travel outside the valley to appear for the exam.

Students have earlier also faced this difficulty as many of the other competitive exam conducting bodies also don’t provide centres in the valley for the candidates resulting in so many candidates missing out from appearing for those exams. This year only about 500 students gave their GATE 2019 exam a miss because the examination centre was not located nearby.

National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will be held from June 20 to June 28 this year. Many students have complained that they can’t bear the expenses to travel outside the valley and it is also difficult for them to travel in a hot weather outside valley.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is the eligibility test conducted for the post of Assistant Professor and for providing Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in colleges and universities across the country. This is the gateway for all those who dream of becoming a professor and joining academics in the country. The exam will be conducted between 20th June to 28th June and will be held in 2 shifts- Morning & Afternoon. The results are expected to be out by 15th July 2019.

