UGC NET 2020 exam dates, NTA UGC NET June 2020 exam new dates, ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The NTA has released important updates about the UGC NET exam. It has revealed that the exam will be held in September 2020. Below are some of the important dates regarding the UGC NET exam.

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 6th July to 20th July 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 16th to 18th September 2020 21st to 25th September 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15 days before the Exam

The NTA said that in keeping with the academic interest of a large amount of students, the MHA has agreed to a MoE proposal to hold exams in the month of September 2020. The UGC NET exam would be held from 16th to 18th September, and 21st to 25th September.

The admit cards detaling all relevant information would be made availabe about 15 days prior to the condcuting of exams.

The exam will be online, and a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Some details about the exam patter of the UGC NET Paper 1-

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative marking in the exam.

UGC NET 2020 Paper-2

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each, for a total of 200 marks.

