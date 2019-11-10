UGC NET Examination 2019 admit cards to be out soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to issue the admit cards for the UGC NET examination 2019. Check details.

UGC NET Examination 2019 admit cards to be out soon @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

The admit cards for the UGC NET examination 2019 are soon going to ve released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall ticket or the admit card for the UGC NET 2019 examination by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ntanet.nic.n. The official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) says that the admit cards for the UGC NET examination will be released by today, November 10, 2019, due to the extension provided to the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir up to November 8, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to hold the UGC NET December 2019 examination in online mode from December 2, 2019, to December 6, 2019, in different subjects at various exam centres all over India for the recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellowship ((JRF) or Assistant Professor in various UGC recognised colleges, institutes and universities.

ALSO READ: NTA UGC NET December 2019: Here are the steps to download admit card, check now

Steps to download UGC NET Examination 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Download admit card present on the home page.ugc

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A new window will open up where all the registered candidates will be required to make a login.

Step 5: Fill all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Any of the requests to change the date, shift, examination centre or the NET subject provided on the admit cards for the examination will not be considered in any situation. All the candidates are required to bring the admit card along with their passport size photograph. Candidates are urged to keep the cope of their admit cards in good conditions in order to enter the examination hall without any issue.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App