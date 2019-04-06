UGC NET June 2019: The NTA is going to start the application correction window for the UGC NET on April 7. The last date to make corrections is April 14. The applicants can make changes in their application forms by visiting the official website of NTA, ntanet.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the window to permit the users to make corrections in their application forms submitted for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on April 7, 2019. The applicants who have made any mistake or have left any information while filling the application form can edit and update their form from April 7, 2019, to April 14, 2019.

Candidates who want to make corrections can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ntanet.nic.in. The UGC NET exam is scheduled on June 20, 21 and June 24 to June 28, 2019. The exam will last for three hours and will be organised in two shifts. The timings for the morning shift are 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM and the timings for the evening shift are 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Steps to make changes in the UGC NET 2019 Application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the application correction link present.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Make changes in the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form after verifying all the details.

The application correction link will be available on the website from April 7, 2019, to April 14, 2019.

NTA is organising the National Eligibility Test since 2018 and has changed the syllabus for all the subjects in the paper I and paper II of the examination. The exam pattern of the NET exams is also changed by NTA. Previously, CBSE used to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) in two parts i.e., paper I and paper II but NTA conducts both the papers in one go. Basically, UGC NET is an examination conducted for the recruitment at the post of assistant professor or Junior Research Fellowship in the Indian Universities and colleges.

