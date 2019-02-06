UGC NET June Exam: After announcing the UGC June 2019 examination dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced the changes in the examination pattern. There is a slight change in the exam pattern in the duration of the examination.

UGC NET June Exam: National Testing Agency (NTA) have declared the dates for the UGC June 2019 examination. However, it’s the examination pattern provided by the UGC NET on its website is presently the primary focus. A slight change in the exam pattern has been introduced in the examination duration. Earlier, there was a break in the UGC NET exam papers for paper I and paper II, now there will be no such provision in the UGC NET June 2019 exam. In the month June examination, both papers will be conducted in a single three-hour session.

If we take the UGC NET conducted by NTA in December 2018, Paper I was conducted in an one hour session. After a break of 30 minutes, Paper II was conducted in a two hour session.

Prior to this, the candidates complaints of the arbitrary time duration which are being alloted to the different papers. proper to this, in the UGC NET December 2018 exam, UGC NET exam had consisted of three papers. The mode of examination will remain the computer-based. The examination will be conducted in the month of June 2019 UGC NET in the multiple shifts over the duration of 7 days.

NTA also plans to release the results for June 2019 UGC NET exam within a fortnight.

