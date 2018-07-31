UGC NET Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary education is likely to declare the UGC NET 2018 results on its official website within this week. Candidates can check the UGC NET results by logging into cbsenet.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2018: The CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result is likely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE on its official website by the end of this week. Candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET 2018 examination this year can check their results by logging into the website www.cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections and challenge the answer keys which was released by the Board recently.

According to media reports, the UGC NET results are supposed to be declared by August 4, however, there is no official announcement from the CBSE Board, which marks its last stint on conducting the National Eligibility Test. The UGC NET July 2018 examinations were conducted by the CBSE Board on July 8 this year while the nexr edition of UGC NET exam will be held ion December by the newly appointed National Testing Agency or NTA.

Moreover, the new policy for UGC NET examination states that only those candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified while the certificates to the successful candidates will be issued by the Board later.

ALSO READ: NEET Counselling 2018: CBSE moves Supreme Court over Bombay High Court’s Nagpur branch’s stay

ALSO READ: HBSE Result 2018: Haryana Intermediate and Class 10 Compartment results declared, check how to download @ bseh.org.in

Candidates need to follow the steps given below to check UGC NET result:

Log on to the official website for UGC NET portal, www.cbsenet.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in Search for the UGC NET result link on the homepage Enter details such as your application number, roll number and date of birth without making any mistake Now submit the details The UGC NET result will be displayed on the next page

To go ro the official website of UGC NET and check the result, click on this link: https://cbsenet.nic.in/cms/public/home.aspx

ALSO READ: AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam schedule out @ aiimsexams.org, Know how to prepare

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More