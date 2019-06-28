UGC NET result 2019: The result of UGC NET will be declared on July 15, 2019, as the National Testing Agency that conducts the examination has confirmed the same on its official website. The June NET exam was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.
The examination was conducted across 615 centers in 237 cities for 81 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the exam this year will be required to go to the official website i.e. ntanet.nic.in to check their result once it’s out.
The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine a candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) was handed over to NTA by CBSE. The UGC NET exam conducted in December 2018 was the first NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
NTA UGC NET 2019: How to check
- Go to the official website i.e. ntanet.nic.in
- Click the link that reads ‘Results link’on the homepage
- Enter your required credentials such as name, roll number. registration number etc.
- Click view NET result 2019 link
- Once you have clicked the link, your NTA UGC NET 2019 June results will appear on your screens
- Download your result and take a print out for future references
NTA UGC NET 2019: Important dates
- UGC NET June 20,21,24,25,26,27 and 28 2019.
- Release of UGC NET 2019 June Answer: June 28, 2019
- Candidates can raise objections: From June 28, 2019, to July 1, 2019
- Declaration of result July 15, 2019
On behalf of UGC, the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian Universities and colleges. Till recently, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects across 91 cities.