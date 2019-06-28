UGC NET result 2019 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to release the result for the UGC NET June examination on July 15, 2019. Candidates ae required to check the result on the official website i.e. ntanet.nic.in once the result is declared.

UGC NET result 2019: The result of UGC NET will be declared on July 15, 2019, as the National Testing Agency that conducts the examination has confirmed the same on its official website. The June NET exam was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

The examination was conducted across 615 centers in 237 cities for 81 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the exam this year will be required to go to the official website i.e. ntanet.nic.in to check their result once it’s out.

The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine a candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) was handed over to NTA by CBSE. The UGC NET exam conducted in December 2018 was the first NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA UGC NET 2019: How to check

Go to the official website i.e. ntanet.nic.in

Click the link that reads ‘Results link’on the homepage

Enter your required credentials such as name, roll number. registration number etc.

Click view NET result 2019 link

Once you have clicked the link, your NTA UGC NET 2019 June results will appear on your screens

Download your result and take a print out for future references

NTA UGC NET 2019: Important dates

UGC NET June 20,21,24,25,26,27 and 28 2019.

Release of UGC NET 2019 June Answer: June 28, 2019

Candidates can raise objections: From June 28, 2019, to July 1, 2019

Declaration of result July 15, 2019

On behalf of UGC, the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian Universities and colleges. Till recently, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects across 91 cities.

