UGC NET Result December 2018: UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination result has been announced on the official website ntanet.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to check the result through the official website.

UGC NET Result December 2018: The results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination has been declared on Saturday December 5, 2019 i.e. five days before the scheduled date. The applicants can check the result in the official website ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. This year, 9.56 lakh candidates registered for the NTA NET exam. Out of which, 6.81 lakh appeared for both papers.

While 44,001 candidates have qualified for the assistant professor’s post. A total of 3,883 JRF qualifiers are eligible for assistant professor. The computer-based examination was conducted for two days i.e. December 18 to December 22. In those two days, they had two shifts to manage.

On day one, a total of 65.3 percent candidates had appeared in the exam. On day two, 72.8 percent of candidates attempted the exam. The exam took place in 235 cities. A total of 85 subjects were enlisted for the candidates to crack the examination.

Every year, the candidates appear for NET to determine the eligibility for college and university level lectureship and for the award of junior research fellowship. The computer-based test was held in 10 shifts.

