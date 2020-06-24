The UGC panel has advised the government to cancel the university examinations, a proper guideline to which will be released later this week by the panel.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised the government to cancel the upcoming examinations of the final year students in universities and institutes of higher education across the country, rather than evaluate them on the basis of their internal assessment or previous papers. Earlier the commission had asked the universities and colleges to conduct the final year examinations.

But there is a need for a revised set of guidelines after the constant complaints of many students about their inability to attend exams organized by their respective universities and colleges due to the travel restriction imposed in the country.

It has therefore been advised by the panel to cancel the examination and for the students who are not content with their previous marks being used, they will have the liberty to sit for the examination once the pandemic subsides.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh college exams: Decision on remaining UG and PG exams will be taken soon, says state’s education minister

I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff.@PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 24, 2020

Also Read: CBSE Board exam 2020: Decision on remaining board exams to be out on Thursday

UGC has not released a final notification on this issue yet but based on various recommendations, the UGC will most likely release a set of guidelines for higher education institutes later this week. The recommendations are meant to advise 40 central universities and a hundred state, private, and deemed to be universities and colleges.

Also Read: Telangana TS SSC result 2020 declared by BSE, here’s how you can check your result

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App