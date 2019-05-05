Applications have been invited for the posts of project coordinator, senior project coordinator, project consultant, junior project consultant, senior project associate, helper and attendant posts by the Information and Library Network Centre, Gandhinagar, University Grants Commission (UGC). All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts or before the last date which is May 15, 2019.
Important dates for the UGC recruitment 2019:
Last date for the submission of the online application: May 15, 2019.
Last date of submitting the hard copy of the online application.: May 25, 2019
Vacancy details for the UGC recruitment 2019:
Project co-ordinator: 1 vacancy
Senior project consultant: 1 vacancy
Project consultant: 1 vacancy
Junior project consultant: 3 vacancies
Senior project associate (data entry operator): 2 vacancies
Senior project associate: 3 vacancies
Helper/Attendant: 1 vacancy
Eligibility criteria for the UGC recruitment 2019:
Project Co-ordinator: Masters in Management / Engineering / Technology / IT / Computer Science or allied subject with Bachelors in Management / Engineering / Technology / IT / Computer Science or allied areas from reputed Institution. Seven years experience after graduation, good oral & written communication skill in English
Senior Project Consultant: Candidates must possess a B.E. (CS/IT) or B.Tech. (CS/IT) or MCA or M.Sc. (CS/IT) degree or Equivalent with a minimum of 7 years experience. OR M.Tech. (CS/IT) with a minimum of 6 years experience
Project Consultant: Candidates must possess a B.E. (CS/IT) or B.Tech. (CS/IT) or MCA or M.Sc. (CS/IT) degree or Equivalent with a minimum of 6 years experience. OR M.Tech. (CS/IT) with a minimum of 5 years experience.
Junior Project Consultant: Candidates must possess a B.E. (CS/IT) or B.Tech. (CS/IT) or MCA or M.Sc. (CS/IT) degree or Equivalent with a minimum of 5 years experience. OR M.Tech. (CS/IT) with a minimum of 4 years experience.
Senior Project Associate (Data Entry Operator): Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline with good communication and ICT Skills.
Sr. Project Associate: Candidates must possess a B.E. (CS/IT) or B.Tech. (CS/IT) or MCA degree or Equivalent with minimum 1-year experience. OR M.Tech. (CS/IT)
Helper/ Attendant: 8th Pass
How to apply for the UGC recruitment 2019:
All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University Grants Commission, ugc.ac.in and are supposed to send the copy of their application to M/s. Viswambi Security Agency Pvt. Ltd., 440-443, “B” Block, 4th Floor, Advance Business Park, Opp. Swaminarayan Mandir, B/s Reliance Market, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad-380004, Gujarat before the last date which is May 25, 2019.