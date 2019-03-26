UGC recruitment 2019: The candidates who are interested to get hired for the posts of Educational Officer and Deputy secretary can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC), ugc.ac.in.

UGC recruitment 2019: Applications invited for the posts of Deputy Secretary, Educational Officer, know how to apply

UGC recruitment 2019: The applications for the post of Education Officer and Deputy Secretary has been invited by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The candidates who are interested to get hired for the respective posts can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC), ugc.ac.in. Candidates need to apply for the UGC recruitment 2019 before April 5, 2019.

Important Dates

The last date for the submission of the application is April 5, 2019.

Vacancy details for the University Grants Commission (UGC) recruitment 2019:

Total vacancies: 6

Education Officer: 2 vacancies

Deputy Secretary: 4 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for the University Grants Commission (UGC) recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification for the post of Deputy Secretary:

The candidates who are interested in applying for the post of Deputy Secretary are supposed to hold a Master’s degree in any stream from an authorised university. Minimum 7 years of experience of teaching or research in University or college or Educational Administration in higher education.

Educational Qualification for the post of Educational Officer:

The interested candidates should hold a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university. Five years experience of teaching, research or Educational Administration.

Salary details for the University Grants Commission (UGC) recruitment 2019:

For the post of Education Officer, the candidates will be paid between Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. For the post of Deputy Secretary, the candidates will be paid between Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200.

Age limit:

Age limit for the post of Educational Officer: The upper age limit for the post of Educational Officer is 40 years and for the SC, ST and OBC Category, the upper age limit is 45 years. The age of retirement for the educational officer is 60 years. Age limit for the post of Deputy Secretary: The upper age limit for the post of Deputy Secretary is 45 years for the general category candidates and for the candidates of SC, ST or OBC category, the upper age limit is 50 years. The age of retirement for the Deputy Secretary is 60 years.

How to apply for the post:

Candidates can apply for the available posts via online mode before 5 April 2019. Candidates are required to submit a copy of their online filled application to the University Grants Commission before April 12, 2019.

What is UGC?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) came into existence on December 28, 1953, and became a statutory Organization of the Government of India by an Act of Parliament in 1956, for the coordination, determination, and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination and research in university education.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More