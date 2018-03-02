Central government’s Human Resource Development Ministry has accepted University Grants Commission’s new proposal to implement reservation in higher education teaching posts. As per the new proposal, now faculty positions in colleges and universities will be considered as department wise. Earlier, entire university will be considered as one unit. According to Education experts, the decision could impact the SC, ST and OBC recruitment in higher education.

The HRD Ministry has comes to this decision after consulting the proposal with Department of Personnel and Training and Law Ministry

As per the UGC sources, higher education regulator will issue a notification soon in this matter through an executive order. Currently, the number of SC, ST and OBC faculty positions are calculated by the university as a unit. When asked about the proposal, UGC Chairman said he could comment on the matter as he is not aware of the recent developments. Last year in April, Allahabad High Court while hearing a case regarding the Banaras Hindu University teachers recruitment said, “each department should be treated a unit, not the entire university, on which reservations are based and directed the UGC to revisit its implementation.

The current teachers belong to SC, ST and OBC community in higher education are immeasurable. However, Central government 2016 report says that seven of every 100 teachers in colleges and universities belong to underprivileged classes. Numbers clearly reflect the imbalance of faculty in higher education intuitions. Only 7.2% or 1.02 lakh out of 14.1 lakh total teachers in 716 universities and 38,056 colleges in the country are Dalits.

Tribal faculty numbers are even worse. There are thousands of teaching posts vacant in UGC funded central universities. Talking about the acceptance of the proposal by HRD Ministry to a national daily, P Krishnan, a former Secretary said, “This decision will significantly reduce the number of posts for reserved categories. Instead of doing this, the government should have approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court decision.”

