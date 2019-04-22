UHSR recruitment 2019: ÚHSR has invited applications for recruitment on various posts in Group C. The candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website, uhsr.ac.in till May 15, 2019.

UHSR recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for various posts at the Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR) has been released on Monday, April 22, 2019. The candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website, uhsr.ac.in till May 15, 2019. A total number of 976 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The eligibility and the pay scale varies from post to post.

Vacancies for UHSR recruitment 2019:

Staff nurse: 595 vacancies

Clerk: 54 vacancies

Stenotypist: 30 vacancies

Storekeeper: 25 vacancies

Lab technician: 113 vacancies

Lab attendant: 123

Operation theatre technician: 36 vacancies

Eligibility for the UHSR recruitment 2019:

Age:

The lower age limit of the candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 42 years.

Education:

Staff Nurse: Candidates should possess a certificate in matriculation and a degree of BSc or MSc or a certificate in nursing and midwifery.

Clerk: Candidates should possess a degree of graduation.

Stenotypist: Candidates should possess a degree of graduation with a speed of writing 80 words per minute in English shorthand and should be able to transcribe it at 15 words per minute.

Storekeeper: Applicant should hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university or institute with a typing speed of 30 words per minute.

Lab technician: Candidates should possess a BSc degree in medical lab technology (BMLT).

How to apply for the USHR recruitment 2019:

All the interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process by visiting the official website of Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences (USHR), ushr.ac.in. The candidates are advised to fill the application form before May 15, 2019, as it is the last date to fill the form. The candidates are also urged to take a printout of the finally submitted application form for future purpose.

Fee for UHSR recruitment 2019:

For the male candidates, the application fee is Rs 600 and for the female candidates, the application fee is Rs 300. For the male candidates belonging to the reserved category, the application fee is Rs 150 and for the female candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 75.

Pay scale for the UHSR recruitment 2019:

Staff nurse: Rs 9,300 to 34,800 and a grade pay of Rs 4,200.

Clerk: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and a grade pay of Rs 1900.

Steno-typist: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 1900.

Storekeeper: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 1900

Lab technician: Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,200

Lab attendant: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2400

OT Technician: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2400

