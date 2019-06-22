UIDAI has invited applications for multiple posts. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website of UIDAI and apply for the same.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened vacancies for hiring to the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer, Senior Accounts Officer, and Accountant. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode at uidai.gov.in. The last date of submitting the applications for multiple posts is 17 July 2019.

The candidates need to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria laid down by UIDAI before applying. There are 2 vacancies for the post of the accountant and senior section officer, followed by a single post for assistant accounts officer. For the candidates to be eligible for the posts require different educational qualifications for respective posts.

Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO): The candidates will be paid at a Pay Matrix Level-8

Eligibility: Candidates must be the officials of the central government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department or 3 years of regular service in Pay Matrix Level 7 or 5 years of regular service in Level 6.

Accountant: The candidates will be paid according to the Pay Matrix Level-5

Eligibility: Officers must hold the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department.

Senior Accounts Officer (SAO): The candidates will be paid according to the Pay Matrix Level-10

Eligibility: Officers holding the central government analogous post on a regular basis in the parent cadre/department.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted application form for future purposes. The applications have to be sent to the address- ADG (lJR), UIDAI 4th-Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001 by 17th July.

