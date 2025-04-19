Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage

Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan topped Class 10 with 99.20%, while Anushka Rana emerged as the Class 12 topper. Students can check their results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Announced: Check Toppers, Pass Percentage


The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the UK Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2025 today, April 19. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scorecards on the official websites–ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Class 10 Results: Jitin Joshi & Kamal Chauhan Secure Top Rank with 99.20%

This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at an impressive 90.77%. Out of the 1,09,859 students who appeared for the exam, 99,725 passed. Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan have emerged as joint toppers of the UBSE Class 10 exam, each securing a phenomenal 99.20%.

Class 12 Results: 83.23% Pass, Anushka Rana Tops

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage is 83.23%. Out of 1,06,345 students who appeared, 88,518 qualified. Anushka Rana has topped the Class 12 examination.

Where to Check UK Board Results 2025

Students can access their UK Board Class 10 and 12 scorecards through the following platforms:

Credentials Required:

To check results, students must keep the following details ready:

  • Roll Number

  • Date of Birth

Steps to Download UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025:

  1. Visit the official website – ubse.uk.gov.in

  2. Click on the result link for “Uttarakhand Board Class 10 or 12 Result 2025”

  3. Enter the required login credentials (roll number/date of birth)

  4. Click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button

  5. The provisional mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download and take a printout for future reference

The online results are provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools, which will be required for higher education admissions.

The UK Board 2025 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted between February 21 and March 11 across various centers in the state.

