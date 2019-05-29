Uttarakhand Class 12th Result 2019 @ uaresults.nic.in: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be announcing the UK Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch tomorrow i.e. Thursday, May 30. All the students who appeared for the examination will receive their respective UK Result 2019 via websites and SMS.

Uttarakhand Class 12th Result 2019 @ uaresults.nic.in: Tomorrow is a big day for over 2.76 lakh students who sat for UBSE UK 12th examination 2019 and UBSE UK 10th examination 2019 as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, has decided to announce the UK Class 12th Result 2019 and UK Class 10th Result 2019 tomorrow that is Thursday, May 30. The much-awaited Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 will be released on the official website of UBSE i.e. uaresults.nic.in at 11:00 AM after the declaration of pass percentage and toppers at the press conference.



Here is the list of the websites to check, download UBSE 12th Result 2019:

This year, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted UK Class 12th examination from March 1 to March 26. Well, the examinations of all the streams including Science, Commerce and Arts/ Humanities were held between the same dates. The Education Board of Uttarakhand will declare the UK Class 12th Arts Result 2019, UK Class 12th Commerce Result 2019, UK Class 12th Science Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 30.

Steps to check, download UK High School Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) i.e.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads UK High School Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Admit Card Number/ Hall Ticket Number/ Registration Number/ Roll Number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above credentials.

Step 5: Your Uttarakhand Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Don’t forget to download and take a print out of your UK Board 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

