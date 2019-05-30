UK Board Class 10th Results 2019 to be out today: The results for the UK board class 10th examination will be announced today. As per the latest reports, the results will be declared by 11:00 am through a press conference.

UK Board Class 10th Results 2019 to be out today: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education or popularly known as the UBSE Board is going to declare the results for the UK Board class 10th and class 12th examination on Thursday, May 30, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the class 10th and class 12th board examination can check and download there result by visiting the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), ubse.uk.gov.in or the students can also visit the uaresults.nic.in in order to access the results once after there declaration. As per the official notification, the results will be declared by 11:00 am through a press conference. The UK board class 10th exams started on March 2 and ended on March 25, 2019, and the exams for the UK Board class 12th started on March 1 to March 26, 2019.

Steps to check the UK Board class 10th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE), ubse.uk.gov.in and tap the link saying board results present on the homepage.

Step 2: Tap the link saying 10th class examination result present on the new page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for any kind of future reference.

How to check the UK Board class 10th result 2019 via SMS:

In order to check the UK Board class 10th results, type a message in this format, UK10<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263.

In the year 2018, the passing percentage in the UK Board class 12th was 78.97 per cent and the passing percentage for the UK Board class 10th was 74.57 per cent. UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board has more than 10,000 affiliated schools and it created over 1300 exam centres for approximately 3 lakh students.

