UK Board Result 2019, Uttarakhand Board 10th 12th Results 2019 @ uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in, The much-awaited Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 of class 10 and class 12 has been declared on the official website UBSE i.e. uaresults.nic.in. In class 12, as many as 1,24,868 students appeared of which 80.13 per cent passed. Around 76.43 students passed the exam in the class 10 UK Board exams.

UK Board result 2019 declared: The much-awaited Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 of class 10 and class 12 has been declared on the official website UBSE i.e. uaresults.nic.in. The result was declared on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at 11:00 AM. Ananta Saklani of SDMIC Dehradun has topped the Class 10 with 99 per cent. Wherein Satakshi Tiwari of SDMIC Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi, is the topper of Class 12. she secured class 98 per cent.

A total of 2,74,817 students appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,950 appeared for Class 10 examinations. Around 76.43 students passed the exam in the class 10 UK Board exams. In class 12, as many as 1,24,868 students appeared of which 80.13 per cent passed.

The UK Board exams for class 10 were held from March 2, 2019, to March 25, 2019, and the exams for class 12 were held between March 1 and March 26 this year. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK Board result 2019 declared: Steps to check, download UK Result

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) i.e.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads UK High School Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Admit Card Number/ Hall Ticket Number/ Registration Number/ Roll Number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above credentials.

Step 5: Your Uttarakhand Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Don’t forget to download and take a print out of your UK Board 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

UK Board result 2019 declared: Here is the list of the websites to check, download UBSE Result

Examinations were conducted across 1,317 centres in the state, out of which 237 were identified as sensitive and 27 as highly-sensitive.

