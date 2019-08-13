UK ITI First Allotment Result 2019: The UK ITI First Allotment Result 2019 is likely to be released today by the Industrial Training Institute, Uttarakhand. Candidates those who are waiting for the results can visit the official website of the institute once the results will be displayed.

UK ITI First Allotment Result 2019: The Industrial Training Institute, Uttarakhand will release the UK ITI First Allotment Result 2019 on its official website. Candidates those who had completed the registration and choice filling for the first round of counselling and are waiting for the results can visit the official website of the institute once the results will be displayed.

Also, the institute conducted the first round of counselling of UK ITI on August 8, 2019. The first allotment result of UK ITI 2019 will contain details like the name and roll number of the candidates along with the college and branch allotted to them. Once the results will be released, all the selected candidates are required to report to the allotted institutes along with the necessary documents between August 14 and 19, 2019. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their necessary documents for the document verification process.

Steps to check UK ITI 2019 First Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of UK ITI 2019, @ ukiti.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, Click on the UK ITI First Seat Allotment Result 2019 link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials, roll number etc.

Step 4: Click on Login

Step 5: UK ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019 for First Round will be displayed on the screen

Step 3: Download the allotment result and take a hard copy for future reference.

As per the official notification, after the declaration of the first round of allotment results, the second round of registration and choice filling will start on August 21, 2019. The last day to complete the registration process is August 24, 2019, and the results for the same will be released on August 26, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App