UK ITI first allotment result 2019: The Industrial Training Institute, Uttarakhand will be releasing the UK ITI First allotment result 2019 online on Tuesday, on August 13, 2019. Interested candidates who have completed the registration process and choice of filling the first round of counselling can go to the official website to check the UK ITI 2019 first allotment result. The first round counselling of UK ITI 2019 was conducted on August 8, 2019.

Interested candidates can check the first allotment result of UK ITI 2019 through the official website ukiti.nic.in. Not just that, the candidates can also check the UK ITI first allotment result 2019 through the direct link provided below.

First allotment result of UK ITI 2019 contains details such as name and roll number of the candidates along with the college and branch allotted to them. Interested candidates whose names have been listed in the allotment result of UK ITI 2019 are required to report to the institutions between August 14 and 19, 2019. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges and they are required to carry all the required documents along with them for the document verification process.

How to check UK ITI 2019 First Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official counselling website of UK ITI 2019

Step 2: Click on the first allotment result link as provided

Step 3: Download the allotment result as provided for reference.

According to the counselling schedule, as released on the official website, there will be two rounds of counselling that will be conducted for the admission.

Post the first allotment result, the registration and choice filling for the second round will be started on August 21, 2019. candidates can complete the online registration and choice filling process until August 24, 2019.

Second allotment result of UK ITI 2019 will be released on August 26, 2019. Interested candidates who have been alloted seats in the different institutions have to report to the allotted institution for the document verification process from August 27 to 30, 2019.

