UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the post after going through the detailed notification at - ukmssb.org.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: The notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors has been released by the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) on its official website. The candidates interested to apply for the post can log into the official website to check the detailed notification containing the details of the vacant posts. The notification is now available at – ukmssb.org.

According to reports, there are 138 vacancies against the Assistant Professor’s post. The candidates who want to apply can submit their applications through the official website. The last date for submission of applications has been scheduled for October 26, 2018. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview to be conducted by the authority.

ALSO READ: RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018: Modify application forms now, check details @ rrbcdg.gov.in

It has also been reported by a leading daily that the pay-scale for the post is Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 and candidates selected for the post will have to serve within Uttarakhand. The education qualification for the post is to have an MBBS and Post-graduation degree from a recognised university/college while the candidates applying for the posts should be in between the age of 30 and 45 years.

Application Fee:

General/OBC candidates need to pay application fee of Rs. 2,000 and SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs. 1,000 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.

ALSO READ: RPSC SI Recruitment 2018: Admit Card for Sub-Inspector Combined Exam released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates can apply for the post by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board – ukmssb.org Search for the recruitment link and click on it Candidates will be taken to the application window Here, click on apply online Fill up the application form Pay the application fees online through net banking Submit the application Take a print out of the form for future reference

ALSO READ: TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2018 admit cards released @ ht.tspsc.gov.in, steps to download given here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More