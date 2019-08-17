UKPSC 2019: The Civil Judge examination 2019 hall tickets, has been announced by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates can download it from the official website of UKPSC @ukpsc.gov.in or to make it easier direct link has been provided down below.

UKPSC 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) today announced the civil judge examination hall tickets 2019. Candidates who have enrolled up in the Civil judge examination can now download the hall tickets from the official website of UKPSC or click on the link ukpsc.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that Civil Judge exams, will be a written exam which will be conducted from September 1, 2019. UKPSC officials have confirmed that around 30 vacancies have been announced and planning to fill up all the 30 posts through this recruitment exam.

Follow the steps to download the UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Recent Updates

Step 3: Click on the link -Uttarakhand civil judge admit card’ under the ‘recent update

Step 4: A new webpage will appear

Step 5: Click on the link, Click here to download admit card

Step 6: Candidates has to log in using credentials’

Step 7: The admit card will appear in an online mode

Step 8: Candidates must download the admit card and take a hard copy of it.

Also Read: Bihar BPSC Main result declared, interview to begin from August 27, check documents required and other details inside

Its mandate for candidates to carry there admit cards with them in the examination hall, in case a person forgets to bring the admit card, the officials won’t allow the person to sit in the examination hall. The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) was established in 2001 which is controlled by the state government, it aims to conduct Civil Services Examination in Uttrakhand state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App