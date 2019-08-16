UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card Release 2019: Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge admit card has been released on its official website @ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates who applied for can download the admit card here.

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card Release 2019: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards of Judicial Service Civil Judge for pre-examination. Candidates who have applied for can go to the website and can download UKJSCJ Prelims Admit Card 2019 against advertisement Number A-3/E-2/CJ (JD) /2018-19.

Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge pre-examination is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019, at Dehradun, Haldwani, and Harinagar. Instruction is given below to download the admit card, the candidate who wants to download can go through it.

Applicants are requested to visit the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in and click on Uttarakhand Judicial Services Exam Civil Judge 2019. Then applicants will be forwarded to the next page in which they will find two links one is for release related and another is for admit card related.

Clicking on admit card related, applicants will see the next page i.e. Online Application Portal, the applicants will see the link for UPJSCJ pre-exam admit card 2019.

Clicking on the link, applicants will be turned to the next page where they will see three ways to download admit card.

Through the first way, Applicants have to enter email id, password and security key to log in for admit card. After that, applicants will get their admit card and can download it for further reference. Another way to download the admit card is that applicants can enter application number, date of birth and security key to log in for admit card. Then applicants can download admit cards for further reference. Applicants can also download their admit cards by entering the name, father’s name, date of birth and security key. Then applicants can download admit cards for further reference.

To directly download applicant can click the link below:

https://ukpsc.net.in/ukpscjd/login_jd_admit.aspx

