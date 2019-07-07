UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims result 2019: The results for the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2019 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates can check there result by visiting ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims result 2019: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the results for the Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the preliminary Civil Judge examination 2019 can download there result through the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), ukpsc.gov.in. UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims examination 2019 was held on May 26, 2019, at different examination centres. All the candidates who have qualified the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims examination 2019 are eligible to appear in the Mains examination.

Step to check the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A PDF will open.

Step 5: All the candidates can check their result by seeing their roll number.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates who have given the exam can check the result as well as the cut-off marks on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), ukpsc.gov.in. The UKPSC Civil Judge Mains Examination 2019 in the first week of September 2019.

Important details for UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019:

Post: Civil Judge

Number of vacancies: 30 posts

Online application release date: December 28, 2019

Last registration date: April 10, 2019

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2019 date: May 26, 2019

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2019: July 6, 2019

