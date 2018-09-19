UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Today is the last date for filing online applications for the post of Economics & Statistics Officer declared by the Uttarakhand government. The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had invited online application for recruitment of Economics & Statistics Officer posts on August 30, 2018. Time is running out of hands and the applicants are required to submit their froms/ applications online on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on or before the last date i.e 19th September 2018.
All the important details like educational qualifications, pay scale etc. are given below:
Vacancies:
Economic Statistical Officer -14 posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have completed PG Diploma (Statistics)/ PG Degree (Relevant Disciplines) Degree from Recognized Board/University.
Pay Scale:
Rs 15600 – 39100 + GP 5400
Last Date:
19th September 2018
Official Links:
Apply Online: http://ukpsc.gov.in/files/advertisement_Economic_and_Statistical_Officer_1.pdf
