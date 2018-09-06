UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the recruitment of Lecturers under the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission through its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can log in to the official website and check eligibility criteria and other details regarding the vacancies.

UKPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of lecturer vacancies through its official website Ukpsconline.in. According to reports, 917 vacancies are available under the Commission and the last date for submission of online application has been scheduled for September 25, 2018.

Moreover, the candidates are advised to start preparing for the recruitment examination as all the vacant positions would be filled through a screening test and interview. Candidates who hold a post-graduation Degree in relevant discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Candidates must also have an LT Diploma or BEd degree for being eligible for applying. Meanwhile, the candidates applying should not be less than 21 years or more than 42 years for the post.

Vacancy Details:

Number of vacancies: 917 posts

Name of the post: Lecturer

The last date for submission of application form: September 25, 2018

Pay scale ranges from: Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800/- per month

STEPS TO CHECK NOTIFICATION AND APPLY ONLINE:

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) – Ukpsconline.in On the homepage, there will be several links regarding recruitment, but select the link relevant to you Search for the link that reads, “Lecturer – English Special Subordinate Education Services (Lecturer-Group C)(General Branch) Examination 2018” and click on the read advertisement option Candidates will be directed to a different page Read the details in the notification carefully Now, search for the ‘Apply Online’ option and click on it Follow the instructions as given in the notification Fill in the application form with all the necessary details and submit Keep a print out of the application for future reference

To go to the official website of UKPSC and read the full notification online directly, click on this link: https://ukpsconline.in/RPS/Home.aspx

