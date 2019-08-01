UKPSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission or UKPSC has opened the online application process for 45 ACF vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details in this article.

UKPSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission or UKPSC has opened the online application process for 45 ACF vacancies. All the interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details and apply for the posts online.

According to the reports, there are 45 vacant posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment and candidates can download the same for all the necessary information from the official website of UKPSC – https://ukpsc.gov.in/.

According to the notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, the last date for submission of the filled up application has been scheduled for August 20, 2019, through the official website.

UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total number of ACF (Assistant Conservator of Forest) posts – 45

UR -25

SC – 9

ST – 1

OBC – 6

EWS – 4

How to check and download the UKPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of the Commission as mentioned above

On the homepage of the official website, canbdicandidates need to click on the link that reads, “ UKPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification “

“ On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the page

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the UKPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification

UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Physical Eligibility Test Details

For Male

Height measurement – 163 cm (in case of Reserved Category 152 cm )

Chest measurement – 84 cm (5 cm exposition)

For Female (UR)

Height measurement – 150 cm (145 cm for Reserved Category)

How to Apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates are advised to log into the UKPSC Official website and fill the application form online on or before August 20, 2019.

