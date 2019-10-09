UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Review Officer, Typist, and other posts. The notification was released on October 7 at its official website @ukpsc.gov.in. A total of 65 candidates to be recruited for these posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 30.
Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incorrect details can lead to forming rejection. Before applying for the posts candidates are advised to go through terms and conditions. Aspirants wanted to apply for more than post, have to fill the separate form each post.
The age should be between 21 to 42 years, candidates must keep this in mind. For general and OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 185 For SC and ST candidates the application is fee is Rs 95. The selection procedure will undergo a written test and interview.
UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Application submission started on October 7.
The application submission will end on October 30.
UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Posts details
Assistant Review Officer: 56
Translator: 6
Typist: 2
Assistant Librarian: 1
UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Qualification
Candidates need to have a graduate degree.
UKPSC Recruitment 2019: Salary details
Assistant Review Officer: Rs 44,900
Translator: Rs 29,200
Typist: Rs 29,200
Assistant Librarian: Rs 47,200
Click here to get full details
UKPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Visit the official website @ukpsc.gov.in
- Check the link Exams/Recruitments in the left raw of page
- You will redirect to the recruitment page
- Click on the link dated October 7
- Register yourself
- And then login to fill the form with register email id and password
- Take a print out for further reference