Uttarakhand Public service Commission is hiring for the posts of Economics and Statistics Officer Examination 2018. Candidates can apply for the 14 posts of Economics and Statistics Officer Examination 2018 through the official website.

Uttarakhand Public service Commission is inviting for 14 Economics and Statistics Officer Examination 2018. The intrested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format before September 23, 2019. Candidates need to check the official website and apply for the above mentioned posts on the given date. The last date for the submission of forms is September 23, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ukpsc.gov.in

2. Clink on the job link

3. Enter details of the academic qualification

4. Download the form

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates can apply for the posts till the above mentioned date after which no application will be entertained. The candidates should have the given qualification for the posts. Candidates must have the masters degree with a 55% marks in aggregate in Statics/ Mathematical Statistics/Math/Practical Economics/Economics /Commerce from a recognized University OR 2-year Post-Graduation Diploma in the subject of statistics from an institution recognized by the government.

The age for the UKPSC Economic and Statistics Officer Posts Exam 2018 should be 21 to 42 years. For the category candidates , the age relaxation will be as per government norms. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The personal interview will be done after the written test. The selection list will be published after completing the given tests.

The candidates should carry all the essential documents at the time of interview. The candidates can submit their documents online at the official website of Uttarakhand Public service Commission. The selected candidates will be invited for the joining after all the formalities.

