UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 280 AAO Assistant Agriculture Officer posts through - sssc.uk.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria, application process here.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment against AAO Assistant Agriculture Officers posts through the official website – sssc.uk.gov.in. According to the reports, there are 280 vacancies for which the authority is conducting this recruitment drive to recruit fresh candidates against the posts.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: How to check the notification online?

Visit the official website of sssc.uk.gov.in UKSSSC –

On the right-hand side of the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment Information”

On clicking, three pdf links will be displayed

Now, click on the Instruction of Applicants link

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Read the details in the pdf carefully and proceed to apply through the prescribed format

UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies – 280



UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: Those who intend to apply for the positions must have a B.Sc in Agriculture from a recognized university under the Government of India.

Age Limit: Candidates willing to apply must not be less than 21 years or more than 42 years as on the last date for submission of the application form.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and fill the online application form on or before the last date.

Candidates will be shortlisted for appointment to the vacant posts based on their performance in the written exam to be conducted by the recruitment authority. The dates of the UKSSSC Recruitment 2019 Exam will be notified to the candidates through the official website soon. Candidates must keep an eye on the UKSSSC website for all the latest updates regarding the UKSSSC Recruitment 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App