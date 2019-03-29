Urban Local Bodies Haryana recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for the post of Junior Engineer under Urban Local Bodies Haryana. Candidates need to apply for the post by today before (5:00 pm), through the official website-ulbharyana.gov.in.

Urban Local Bodies Haryana recruitment 2019: The Urban Local Bodies (ULB), has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer. The interested and eligible candidates should apply to the post through the official website-ulbharyana.gov.in by today, March 29, 2019(5:00 pm).

Important Dates:

• March 5, 2019: Opening date for submission of online application

• March 29, 2019 till (5:00pm): Last date of submitting the application(5:00pm)

• April 4, 2019, till (5:00 pm): Closing date for depositing of fees through online

Vacancy details:

• Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-06 Posts

• Junior Engineer (Electrical)-14 Posts

• Junior Engineer (Civil)-87 Posts

• Junior Engineer (Horticulture)-10 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Candidates should have B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/ Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University.

• Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Candidates should have B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering/ Bachelor in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from any recognized University.

• Junior Engineer (Civil)- Candidates should have B.Tech. in Civil Engineering/ Bachelor in Civil Engineering from any recognized University.

• Junior Engineer (Horticulture)- Candidates should have B.Sc. (Agricultural) with Horticulture as a specialization.

Age Limit (min-max):

• 17 to 45 years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Application Fees:

• Gen: Rs. 150/ (Male) & Rs. 75/ (Female)

• SC/BC candidates of Haryana State only: Rs.35/- (Male) & Rs.18/- (Female)

How to Apply:

Candidates need to apply for the post by filling the application form and by uploading the above documents:

• Scanned Copy of Essential Qualifications i.e. marks sheet of Matriculation, final mark sheet of Diploma, final mark sheet of B.Tech/B.E/AMIE (if passed) and final mark sheet of M.Tech/M.E (if passed).

• Scanned coloured Photograph of the Candidate.

• Scanned signatures (on white paper in black/ blue ink) of the Candidate.

note: More than one application form for a particular category, will be rejected.

About Urban Local Bodies Haryana recruitment:

In India, Urban Local Bodies are the constitutionally provided administrative units, who provide basic infrastructure and services in urban areas therefore in cities and towns. For urban areas, administration of basic civic amenities like water supply, drainage, public health and sanitation are also essential. The 74th Constitutional Amendment Act of India lays the foundation for a sustainable Urban Governance System in the Country. Haryana is one of the most progressive States in India and the people living are quite proactive in keeping themselves active in the changing global landscape.

