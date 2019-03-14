Union Bank Recruitment 2019: Union Bank of India has invited candidates to apply for 181 vacant posts for Economist, Security Officer, Fire Officer, Integrated Treasury Officer, Credit Officer and Forex Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre. Eligible Candidates are requested to apply online for the posts through the official website www.union bankofindia.co.in from 06 March to 27 March 2019.

Union Bank Recruitment 2019: The Union Bank of India has released recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. Eligible candidates are requested to apply online for the posts through the official website www.union bankofindia.co.in from 06 March to 27 March 2019. At least, 181 vacancies are to be filled by Economist, Security Officer, Fire Officer, Integrated Treasury Officer, Credit Officer and Forex Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre.

Interested candidates are requested to register themselves online for Union Bank Specialist Cadre Recruitment 2019, through the link available on Union Bank website www.union bankofindia.co.in and they are also instructed to pay the application fee on or before 27 March 2019.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if

conducted) or Personal Interview. The Bank will decide to conduct all of the modes of selection as notified.

note: A Personal Interview of 50 marks shall be conducted to ingress the academic & job

knowledge, the power of expression, clarity of thought, behaviour, communication skills, suitability for the

post, etc. of the applicant. The minimum qualifying marks for the Personal Interview

would be 25 marks (22.5 marks for Reserved Category applicants). The applicants not

securing the minimum qualifying marks in the Personal Interview will be disqualified for

selection.

Important Dates:

• March 6, 2019: Opening Date of Online Application Submission

• March 27, 2019: Last Date of Online Application Submission

Vacancy details:

• Security Officer – 19

• Integrated Treasury Officer –15

• Credit Officer – 122

• Forex Officer – 18

• Fire Officer – 1

• Economist – 6

How to apply:

• Fill the Registration form

• Pay the fees through the official website www.union bankofindia.co.in

• Upload photograph, Signature and fill all the details

Application Fee structure:

• For General and Obc candidates: Rs.600/.

• For SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs.100/.

