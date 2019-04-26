Union Bank SO Admit Card 2019: Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the admit card for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the UBI SO admit card from the official website. The exam will be conducted on May 17, 2019.

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2019: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment examination of Specialist Cadre officer posts. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of Union Bank of India – i.e. unionbankofindia.co.in. Reportedly, the total no of vacancies for the posts of Specialist Cadre officer is 181 which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

There will be valid details mentioned in the UBI SO hall ticket such as the venue and time of the examination. The candidates can download the UBI SO admit card through the official websites and with the help of the steps mentioned below:

Steps to download the Union Bank SO Admit Card 2019:

step 1: Candidate needs to click on the given link – Union Bank SO Admit Card 2019 Link.

Step 2: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Now Candidates need to fil the Valid Registration no and password along with captcha, and then submitted.

Step 4: UBI SO Admit card will be displayed on the Computer screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take it for future use.

The candidates need to provide the valid Registration no and Date of birth in order to download the Union Bank SO call letter. The UBI SO recruitment examination will be conducted on May 17, 2019, at the various centres of India including Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane and Ahmedabad.

UBI SO recruitment Vacancy 2019

Total Vacancy against the posts: 181

Credit officer: 122

Forex officer:18

Security officer: 19

Fire officer: 1

Economist: 6

Integrated Treasury officer: 15

The UBI SO exam will consist of 200 types of objective question. There will be negative marking in the examination, For each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. The candidate will be required 120 minutes to complete the examination. In order to appear for the recruitment, examination candidate needs to bring Admit card along with a photocopy of Pan card, Voter’s card, Adhar card, Permanent driving licence and many other documents.

