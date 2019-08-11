Union Bank SO Result 2019: The results of Union Bank SO Exam has been declared on the Bank's official website - unionbankofindia.co.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the results in this article.

Union Bank SO Result 2019: The results of Union Bank SO Exam or Union Bank Specialist Officer Exam 2019 has been declared on the Bank’s official website – unionbankofindia.co.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SO Exam this year and were waiting for the results can check the results by visiting the official website of the Bank or by clicking on the direct link to download the results given below. The authority had conducted the Union Bank Specialist Officer Exam 2019 on May 17, 2019.

Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the Union Bank SO Result 2019. Candidates who have qualified the examination will have to appear in the next round of the recruitment process, i.e. the personal interview for the post of Credit Officer, Integrated Treasury Officer and Forex Officer, which will be conducted by the Board soon.

The selected candidates who have cleared the exam will now appear for the personal interview round for the post of Credit Officer, Integrated Treasury Officer and Forex Officer has been published on the official website of the bank.

How to check Union Bank Speciallist Officer (SO) Result 2019:

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Union Bank – unionbankofindia.co.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link ‘Recruitment’ link and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the details to login

Now, click on the result option

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to download the Union Bank SO Result 2019

