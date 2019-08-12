- Visit the official website of Union Bank – unionbankofindia.co.in
- On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “Union Bank Recruitment Project 2019-20 (Specialist Officers) – List of candidates who have been shortlisted for Personal Interview” under the recruitment option
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter your roll number and date of birth to login
- Now, click on the result
- Union Bank SO Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the same and take a print out for reference
Here’s the direct link to download the Union Bank SO Result 2019
Candidates who have cleared the Union Bank SO 2019 written examination will now have to appear in the personal interview round. The examination was held for recruitment to the post of Credit Officer, Integrated Treasury Officer and Forex Officer. The Board will soon announce the dates of Interview on the official website. Selected candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board for more details regarding the recruitment process of Union Bank SO vacancies.