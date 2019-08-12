Union Bank SO Result 2019: The Union Bank of India or UBI has declared the Union Bank SO Exam 2019 results on unionbankofindia.co.in. The examination was held on May 17, 2019, at various cities across the country. Candidates can check the steps to download the result in this article.

Union Bank SO Result 2019: The results of Specialist Officers Recruitment Exam 2019 has been declared by the Union Bank on its official website – unionbankofindia.co.in.Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their result can now check the same through the official website of the Bank. The Union Bank SO Result 2019 can be accessed by following the steps to given below. The results of Specialist Officers Recruitment Exam 2019 has been declared by the Union Bank on its official website –.Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their result can now check the same through the official website of the Bank. The Union Bank SO Result 2019 can be accessed by following the steps to given below.

According to reports, the Bank had conducted the Union Bank SO Exam for recruiting fresh candidates into the organization on May 17, 2019. The examination was conducted at various centres in online mode. UBI SO examination took place at cities like Delhi/NCR, Bhopal, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, NaviMumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai.



How to check the UBI SO Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Union Bank – unionbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “ Union Bank Recruitment Project 2019-20 (Specialist Officers) – List of candidates who have been shortlisted for Personal Interview ” under the recruitment option

” under the recruitment option On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and date of birth to login

Now, click on the result

Union Bank SO Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Union Bank SO Result 2019

Candidates who have cleared the Union Bank SO 2019 written examination will now have to appear in the personal interview round. The examination was held for recruitment to the post of Credit Officer, Integrated Treasury Officer and Forex Officer. The Board will soon announce the dates of Interview on the official website. Selected candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board for more details regarding the recruitment process of Union Bank SO vacancies.

