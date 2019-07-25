UPSC CAPF Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in, check steps to download: The hall tickets for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination- 2019 have been released. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC CAPF Admit Card on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates need to visit the official website and download the hall tickets. The exam will be held to fill 323 posts.

Check steps to check UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. Click on e-Admit card for CAPF Exam link on the homepage. You will be taken to a new page. Enter your required credentials. The UPSC CAPF Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

Candidates have been advised to take their hall tickets along on the day of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall in case he or she fails to produce admit card. The concerned officials will ensure whether candidates are carrying hall tickets or not.

Candidates have been advised that the entry gates of the exam centre will be shut 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The exam will be held in two sessions — morning and forenoon.

