Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019: The University of Rajasthan has declared the Bachelors in Education Programme results for part 1 and part 2 students. candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the result from the result portal or section of the official website of the university i.e. result.uniraj.ac.in.

Uniraj B.Ed Result has been declared for both Part 1and Part 2. However, there is some technical error in accessing the official website due to which students are unable to check Rajasthan University B.Ed Result.

The university is working on a fix, which should be rolled out soon. Meanwhile, students are advised to remain patient and stay tuned to this page to get the latest news and updates about Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019. The B.Ed Result would contain important information such as student, father’s name, mother’s name, roll number, E.No., category, medium, college, and marks against total marks, result status and division, etc.

Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019: Steps check Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019 online

Once the official website becomes operational, the candidate can follow these simple steps and can check the results online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University, direct link of which is given below

DIRECT LINK: result.uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, Click on Link for B.Ed Part 1 / Part 2 Results

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: Verify and submit the information asked on the website

Step 6: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the result and download it for future reference.

