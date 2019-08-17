Uniraj Result 2019: The University of Rajasthan has released the scorecard of the students of LLM semester IV, the students can go to the official website result.uniraj.ac.in to check their results.

Uniraj Result 2019: the University of Rajasthan has announced the results of the batch of LLM for semester 4, the result has declared today itself that is August 17, 2019. Students who have appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website. Students can visit the site result.uniraj.ac.in for further details.

The result for LLM for semester 4 is distributed in different categories. Results for the groups like CBC, CL, IL, PL, TC, HR and VE are released on the official website. Candidate needs to follow some simple steps to download the results. Aspirants can also click on the direct link given attached with the article. Direct Link

Steps to check the result

Step 1. Candidate can go to the official website result.uniraj.ac.in or can click on the direct link.

Step 2. Click on the link that is flashing on the home page, that shows LLM IV Semester Exam May 2019.

Step 3. The above link will take you to another page.

Step 4. Candidate needs to enter the enrollment number.

Steps 5. Click on find button.

Step 6. The result will display name wise, download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference, The examination was done in May 2019, candidates can check the results on the official website for all the groups. For more details visit uniraj.ac.in.

The University of Rajasthan is one of the oldest Indian University, apart from LLM the university provides Department of English, Department of Physics, Department of Literal Education, Department of Economic Administration and Financial Management, Department of Drawing and Painting, Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics and many more.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App