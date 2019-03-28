University Grants Commission not to impart distance degree programmes: The University Grants Commission, popularly known as UGC has banned a number of degree courses which were executed in distance mode. The degree courses that will be not conducted in the distance mode include medicine, pharmacy, engineering, nursing, agriculture, architecture and physiotherapy. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has restricted the universities from running the above-mentioned courses through the distance mode. In the latest circular issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the organisation has asked the higher education institutes to discard executing professional degree courses through open learning or distance mode. In UGC’s latest meeting of officials, a few more courses were added under the domain Professional. According to the new norms, agriculture along with architecture and other courses will be considered as professional courses and the institutes are now not permitted to run such valuable degree programmes in open learning or distance mode. The new norm has urged many institutes to stop running the courses under the professional domain through distance mode or make changes in the degree programmes.

The institutes which provided the agriculture course in distance include Annamalai University, Nalanda Open University, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Yashwant Rao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) and the Kuvempu University. Due to the new norms laid by UGC, it is clear that now degree courses like agriculture, medicine, physiotherapy, dental, engineering, pharmacy and nursing will not be conducted in distance mode.

One of the UGC officials said that in order to protect the interest of students who are enrolled in the degree programme related to agriculture, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has been urged for controlling the institutions running agriculture course in distance mode, no new enrolments will be allowed from the 2019 academic session. The Higher education institutes providing courses in distance mode are suggested to upload the necessary information related to the admissions within 10 days from the last date of submission respectively. The University Grants Commission has also provided a timeline for the universities conducting courses in distance learning mode. The academic session of the course should start by January and the second session of the course should start by Jule so that the admissions will get over by February and August respectively.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More