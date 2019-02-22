University of Allahabad admit card 2019: Hall tickets for the BA 1, BA 2, BA 3, B.Sc 1, B.Sc 3, B.Sc home science 1, and B.Sc home science 3 has been released at the official website of University of Allahabad- allduniv.ac.in. The exams for the students will begin from March 8, 2019, and go on to April 1, 2019.

The exam for the same will be conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. Morning shift will start from 7 am whereas the afternoon shift will start at 2; 30 pm. The practical examinations are going on in the university campus at the moment.

The exams of the candidates will begin from March 8, 2019, and go on till April 1, 2019.

University of Allahabad Hall ticket 2019: How to download

Step 1: Click on the official website of University of Allahabad- alldunic.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the portal titled Download admit card 2019

Step 3: Use in your roll number to log in and check your details

Step 4: Hall ticket for the subjects BA 1, BA 2, BA 3, B.Sc 1, B.Sc 3, B.Sc home science 1, and B.Sc home science 3 will appear on the screen.

