University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Research Investigator/Research Fellow Post

The University of Delhi’s Agricultural Economics Research Centre has invited applications for the post of Research Investigator/Research Fellow, latest by May 17, 2019. Eligible and interested candidates can send their applications through the prescribed format on or before May 17, 2019, to Agricultural Economics Research Centre (Delhi School of Economics Campus), University of Delhi, Delhi-110007.

Here are the important details of the Delhi University Recruitment process 2019:

Last Date for submission of application: May 17, 2019.

Total vacancies: Three

Post: Research Investigator/Research Fellow

Eligibility / Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Master’s Degree in Economics, Econometrics, Agricultural, Economics, Statistics or Agricultural Statistics from a recognised university, with a minimum of 55% marks, or an equivalent degree from a foreign varsity.

Age Limit: Below 35 years

Eligible and interested candidates can send their applications through the prescribed format to the Agricultural Economics Research Centre (Delhi School of Economics Campus), University of Delhi, Delhi-110 007 by May 17 2019.

