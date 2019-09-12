University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: A notification for the recruitment to the post of SRF, attendant and field worker has been released on the official website by the University of Delhi (DU) Satyawati College. Interested candidates can apply for the post through a prescribed format on or before September 30, 2019.

University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: University of Delhi (DU) Satyawati College has released a notification for the recruitment of to the post of SRF, attendant and field worker. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through a prescribed format on or before September 30, 2019.

Following are the details of the vacancies in the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019

Senior Research Fellow: 01 Post

Attendant: 1 post

Field Worker: 1 post

The age is upto 32 years and the salary is Rs 35,000, 24% HRA per month. M.Sc in Life Science/ Environmental Science/Zoology/ Biotechnology, Biochemistry

Eligibility Criteria for SRF, Attendant & Field Worker PostsSenior Research Fellow: M. Sc in Life Science/Environmental Science/Zoology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Microbiology or relevant subject with minimum 55 per cent marks with two years of research experience in a relevant field.

Tech life Science with one-year research experience in a relevant field.

Attendant:

Age : Upto 25 years

Salary: 15, 800

Qualification: High School or equivalent.

Desirable: One year Laboratory experience.

Field Worker:

Age: Upto 30 years

Salary: 18, 000- Consolidated

Qualification: A 12th pass in Science subjects and two years of field laboratory experience or animal housekeeping from recognized organizations or two years in diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or PMW or radiology, radiography or elated subjects or one year DMLT plus one-year required experience in a recognized university or organisation. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years of experience.

It is necessary for the candidates to follow certain steps before applying for a certain post.

Posts are to be filled on purely temporarily basis. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

Applications will only be accepted by emails in a prescribed format.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interviews and written test. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. No TA/ DA will be given to the interview

Appointment is terminable with one month notice from either side without assigning the reason. Since the project is purely temporary, the incumbent selected will have no claim for the regular appointment or cont8inuatiuon of their services in any other project.

